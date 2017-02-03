Cullen (foot), who will return to action Friday after missing six games, is expected to see time as Sidney Crosby's left winger, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan mixed and matched his lines during the team's first game back from the All-Star break -- and that was before Crosby linemate Conor Sheary (upper body) got hurt. Sullivan values Cullen's fine defense and faceoff ability (52.3 percent), but it would be unwise to count on him as a solitary solution while Sheary misses the next month or so. Still, the 40-year-old forward -- who may not be owned widely -- deserves a look as a waiver-wire pickup.