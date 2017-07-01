Penguins' Matt Hunwick: Added to Pittsburgh's roster
Hunwick signed a three-year, $6.75 million contract with the Penguins on Saturday, TSN reports.
The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions let special-teams defenseman Trevor Daley walk as an unrestricted free agent -- he inked a three-year deal with Detroit -- but the addition of Hunwick should soften the blow. Here we have a shutdown blueliner with 10 years of NHL experience under his belt. Pittsburgh is his fifth stop after amassing 479 games between the Bruins, Avalanche, Maple Leafs and Rangers, respectively. We suspect he'll hover around the 18:24 of ice time he's received over the course of his career.
