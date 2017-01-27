Murray gave up four goals on 37 shots en route to an overtime loss in Boston on Thursday.

He carried a 2-0 lead out of the first intermission, only to let the Bruins flip the script in the game's middle frame, scoring three times to take a lead they'd never relinquish. Murray's been a picture of inconsistency lately -- after giving up a whopping 19 goals over four outings, he settled in with three straight one-goal efforts (all wins), only to be scored on seven times in two games since (both losses). The 22-year-old netminder will now enjoy a nice little rest period over the All-Star break before trying to regain the form that saw him go 13-2-1 with a 1.85 GAA and .938 save mark over his first 17 outings this season.