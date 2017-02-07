Murray will tend the twine against the Flames on Tuesday.

Murray was given Saturday night off, but will be back between the pipes versus Calgary, another sign that he has taken over full time as the No. 1 netminder. The 23-year-old is 6-2-0 with a 2.74 GAA since his last extended absence from the crease and barring injury, figures to see the majority of the ice time for the remainder of the year.

