Murray returned from his lower-body injury Thursday, giving up four goals on 33 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Senators.

He only missed three full games to the ailment, but Murray's uninspiring return (combined with his six-goal outing against Columbus on Dec. 22) may open the door for some more Marc-Andre Fleury action in the near future. It'll be interesting to see who draws the start Saturday in Detroit.

