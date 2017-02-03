Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Friday
Murray will defend the cage against the Blue Jackets on Friday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
If eight straight starts aren't a clear sign that Murray has taken over as the No. 1 in Pittsburgh, then nothing is. Over that stretch, the netminder has posted a 5-2-0 record with a 2.72 GAA. Certainly, owners would like to see a drop in the number of goals the 23-year-old is giving up, but wins and regular crease time play a significant role in Murray's top-end fantasy value.
