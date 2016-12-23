Penguins' Matt Murray: Cedes Friday start to Fleury
Marc-Andre Fleury will start Friday at home against the Devils.
Murray gave up six goals Thursday, marking the first time in his career he allowed more than four goals in a game. Look for him to start against the Devils following the Christmas break Tuesday, especially given Fleury's career struggles in New Jersey.
