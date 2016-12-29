Murray sustained a lower-body injury at the end of the second period of Wednesday's matchup with Carolina and was subsequently replaced by Marc-Andre Fleury for the third period of the contest.

Murray was pretty sharp through the first two periods of Wednesday's tilt, turning aside 25 of the 27 shots he faced, so it was surprising to see him be replaced by Fleury until coach Mike Sullivan revealed he had sustained a lower-body injury after the game. Sullivan wasn't able to provide any additional details regarding the severity of Murray's ailment, but the Penguins should release another update on the 22-year-old netminder's status ahead of Saturday's matchup with Montreal.