Penguins' Matt Murray: Expected to face Predators on Tuesday
Murray was the first goalie off at morning skate on Tuesday and thus is expected to start against the Predators, Bill West of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
He allowed four goals in his final start before the All-Star break, but Murray had yielded just six total goals over his previous four outings. Even when the second-year netminder isn't on his game, the Penguins offense is a high-octane unit that can outscore the opposition and pull wins out for Murray that other goaltenders might not be fortunate enough to earn.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting Tuesday against Nashville•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Allows four goals, drops second straight•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Sees winning streak end against Blues•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 44 saves in victory versus Bruins•