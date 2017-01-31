Murray was the first goalie off at morning skate on Tuesday and thus is expected to start against the Predators, Bill West of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

He allowed four goals in his final start before the All-Star break, but Murray had yielded just six total goals over his previous four outings. Even when the second-year netminder isn't on his game, the Penguins offense is a high-octane unit that can outscore the opposition and pull wins out for Murray that other goaltenders might not be fortunate enough to earn.