Penguins' Matt Murray: Flames too hot Tuesday
Murray allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Tuesday.
He started for the eighth time in nine games and got stronger after spotting the Flames to a two-goal, first-period lead. Murray stopped seven shots in overtime but was ultimately beaten by a Kris Versteeg shootout score. He falls to 11-1-2 at PPG Paints Arena in 2016-17.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Back in goal Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Holds on for overtime win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Between pipes Friday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Snaps mini slide Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting Tuesday against Nashville•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Expected to face Predators on Tuesday•