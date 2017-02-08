Murray allowed two goals on 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Tuesday.

He started for the eighth time in nine games and got stronger after spotting the Flames to a two-goal, first-period lead. Murray stopped seven shots in overtime but was ultimately beaten by a Kris Versteeg shootout score. He falls to 11-1-2 at PPG Paints Arena in 2016-17.