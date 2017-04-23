Murray (lower body) has not skated since suffering the lower-body injury, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray suffered the injury prior to the club's first playoff contest, but still appears an unlikely candidate for Game 1 of the team's second-round series. Marc-Andre Fleury has played extremely well in his place and could keep the role the rest of the way unless he begins to scuffle when Murray is healthy. For now, the young netminder continues to work his way back toward rejoining the club at practice.