Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday
Murray will be between the pipes against the Bruins on Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.
Coach Mike Sullivan's trend of switching between Murray and fellow netminder Marc-Andre Fleury when one or the other struggles appears to have come to an end, as Murray will once again get the starting nod after a rough outing. As the season continues, it would seem the organization's confidence in the 22-year-old as a full time No. 1 is growing. The Thunder Bay native gave up three tallies in his last matchup with Boston, but came away with the victory.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Sees winning streak end against Blues•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 44 saves in victory versus Bruins•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Will start in goal Sunday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 27 saves in blowout win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in goal again Friday•