Murray will be between the pipes against the Bruins on Thursday, Michelle Crechiolo of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Coach Mike Sullivan's trend of switching between Murray and fellow netminder Marc-Andre Fleury when one or the other struggles appears to have come to an end, as Murray will once again get the starting nod after a rough outing. As the season continues, it would seem the organization's confidence in the 22-year-old as a full time No. 1 is growing. The Thunder Bay native gave up three tallies in his last matchup with Boston, but came away with the victory.