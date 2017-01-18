Murray will get the starting nod against Montreal on Wednesday.

Despite a disappointing last outing in which Murray allowed seven pucks to bend the twine, the 23-year-old will be back in action against the Canadiens. Generally favoring switching to the hot hand, coach Mike Sullivan appears to be giving the youngster the chance to work his way through his recent struggles. Considering he has given up 11 goals in his last two appearances, any early shakiness by Murray could result in Sullivan quickly turning the crease over to Marc-Andre Fleury.