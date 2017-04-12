Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Wednesday
Murray will get the starting nod for Wednesday's Game 1 clash against the Blue Jackets.
Coach Mike Sullivan may be playing mind games with his opponent, but regardless, it's interesting that he was unwilling to commit to Murray as the starter beyond Game 1. Considering the netminder has been the Pens' go-to guy for much of the season, it would be a mild surprise to see Marc-Andre Fleury between the pipes at any point. The 22-year-old Murray posted a 2-1-1 record versus Columbus this season along with a 3.16 GAA -- not exactly encouraging numbers heading into a seven-game series, which may be why Sullivan is leaving the door open for a change in the crease.
