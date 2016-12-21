Murray stopped 26 of 28 shots in a 7-2 win over the Rangers on Tuesday.

He gave up an uncharacteristically leaky goal in the first period, but Murray turned it up a notch in the second frame, making 14 saves without allowing a goal. An instant superstar in net, Murray has suffered only two regulation losses this season, posting a 13-2-1 record -- including a 7-0-1 mark at PPG Paints Arena.