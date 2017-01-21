Murray saved 27 of 28 shots he faced during Friday's 7-1 win over Carolina.

After allowing 11 goals during a two-game stretch, Murray has bounced back and saved 46 of 48 shots and won each of his past two starts. The young netminder has developed into a top-tier asset and matchup-proof starter. Murray will look to continue his strong run in a tape-measuring matchup against Boston on Sunday.