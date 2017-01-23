Murray allowed just one goal and made 44 saves in a 5-1 victory over the Bruins on Sunday.

Pittsburgh allowed 45 shots on net, which was four shy of tying a season-high, but Murray was up to the task, stopping all but one of those attempts. The Penguins have yielded 89 shots versus the Bruins in two games, but Murray has stopped all but four of them. Since allowing seven goals to Washington on Monday, Murray has bounced back to yield just three scores in the last nine periods.