Penguins' Matt Murray: Making progress but won't play Sunday
Coach Mike Sullivan listed Murray's (lower body) status as "day-to-day" and said his next step will be to join the team in practice. "Matt skated on his own yesterday (Thursday) for the first time," Sullivan noted. "He skated again this morning with our goalie coach so he's making progress."
The news is positive for Murray, who had been called week-to-week prior to Pittsburgh's bye week. Marc-Andre Fleury, who missed Friday's practice with an illness, is expected to guard the net Sunday at home against Tampa Bay.
