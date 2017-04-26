Murray (lower body) will likely miss at least the start of the Pens' second-round matchup with Washington, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

As previously reported, Murray has yet to resume skating which doesn't bode well for his chances of getting back onto the bench any time soon. Additionally, considering the performance of fellow netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, it seems unlikely Murray will get back into the crease even once he is cleared to play. At this point, the Pittsburgh goal once again belongs to the Flower.