Penguins' Matt Murray: Not expected back soon
Murray (lower body) will likely miss at least the start of the Pens' second-round matchup with Washington, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
As previously reported, Murray has yet to resume skating which doesn't bode well for his chances of getting back onto the bench any time soon. Additionally, considering the performance of fellow netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, it seems unlikely Murray will get back into the crease even once he is cleared to play. At this point, the Pittsburgh goal once again belongs to the Flower.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...