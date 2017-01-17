Murray allowed a whopping seven goals on 28 shots, but still came away the victory in a wild 8-7 overtime win over the visiting Capitals.

Murray had arguably one of the worst performances of his young career in this one, but a win is a win and he'll take the "W". The victory brings his record to 14-4-1 on the year to go with a 2.53 GAA and .916 save percentage, numbers that are below his career norms but still superior to Marc-Andre Fleury's 3.23 and .904 marks this season.