Penguins' Matt Murray: Pulled after six Columbus goals
Murray was pulled after allowing six goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Columbus.
Backup Marc-Andre Fleury allowed another goal after coming in, as the Blue Jackets thoroughly outplayed the Penguins regardless of who was in net. This game showcased the downside of playing in the league's most difficult division, as Pittsburgh is tied for second in the Metropolitan despite being tied for third in the NHL in points. Still, Murray's 13-3-1 record indicates he usually emerges victorious despite the tough schedule.
