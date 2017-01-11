Penguins' Matt Murray: Ready to return
Murray is recovered from his lower-body injury and deemed available to play in Wednesday's game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Murray's expected to slot in as the backup to Marc-Andre Fleury, who has been designated as the starter for the next contest. Hand and lower-body ailments for Murray allowed Fleury to reclaim his No. 1 job at different parts of this season, but the veteran is reportedly on the trade block after 12-plus years in the league spent exclusively with Pittsburgh. The Penguins have back-to-back games on the schedule, so barring a setback, it's conceivable that Murray draws the start Thursday against the Senators.
