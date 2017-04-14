The Penguins are unsure when Murray (lower body) might return and there's a chance he could miss the rest of the first round against Columbus, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The goalie was unable to skate during Thursday's practice. Murray won 15 of 16 playoff games in 2015-16, leading Pittsburgh to its fourth Stanley Cup Championship. He's already missed Game 1 against the Blue Jackets, however, and continues to recover from a reported groin injury.