Murray will be the starting backstop for Thursday night's game in Ottawa.

Murray will be in net for the first time since going down with a lower-body injury on Dec. 28 and will look to get back on track after allowing six goals in his last full start against the Blue Jackets on Dec. 22. He'll have a good chance to against a Senators team that averages only 2.46 goals per game, good for 22nd in the league.