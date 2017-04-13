Penguins' Matt Murray: Ruled out Friday
Murray (lower body) will watch Game 2 against Columbus from the press box Friday.
Murray was hurt during the Pens' pregame skate Wednesday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters the netminder is without a timeline to get back into the lineup, which doesn't bode well for a quick return. Fortunately for Pittsburgh fans, general manager Jim Rutherford stuck to his guns and kept the team's all-time wins leader (Marc-Andre Fleury) on the roster at the trade deadline. Fleury will thus lead the Pens onto the ice while Murray remains out.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Return timetable uncertain•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Scratched from Game 1 due to lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Scratched from Game 1 start Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Wednesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Not hurt, doesn't practice Saturday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Wins despite giving up four goals•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...