Murray (lower body) will watch Game 2 against Columbus from the press box Friday.

Murray was hurt during the Pens' pregame skate Wednesday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters the netminder is without a timeline to get back into the lineup, which doesn't bode well for a quick return. Fortunately for Pittsburgh fans, general manager Jim Rutherford stuck to his guns and kept the team's all-time wins leader (Marc-Andre Fleury) on the roster at the trade deadline. Fleury will thus lead the Pens onto the ice while Murray remains out.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...