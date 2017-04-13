Murray (lower body) will watch Game 2 against Columbus from the press box Friday.

Murray was hurt during the Pens' pregame skate Wednesday. Coach Mike Sullivan told reporters the netminder is without a timeline to get back into the lineup, which doesn't bode well for a quick return. Fortunately for Pittsburgh fans, general manager Jim Rutherford stuck to his guns and kept the team's all-time wins leader (Marc-Andre Fleury) on the roster at the trade deadline. Fleury will thus lead the Pens onto the ice while Murray remains out.