Murray was scratched from Wednesday's Game 1 against Columbus after suffering a lower-body injury during pregame warmups, NHL.com's Tom Gulitti reports.

The 22-year-old netminder was supposed to guard the cage Wednesday against the Blue Jackets, but Marc-Andre Fleury was named the starter a few minutes before puck drop after news of Murray's injury began to trickle out. Per NHL.com's Dan Rosen, the Penguins will release another update on Murray's status after Game 1, at which point a more definite timetable for his recovery may be established.

