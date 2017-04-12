Penguins' Matt Murray: Scratched from Game 1 start Wednesday
Murray is unavailable for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blue Jackets.
Murray was named the starter for the contest, but he exited warmups early after suffering some sort of ailment. The nature of his absence remains a bit of a mystery, but it should be cleared up in the near future. Marc-Andre Fleury will replace him between the pipes for Game 1, with Tristan Jarry backing him up.
