Murray is unavailable for Wednesday's Game 1 against the Blue Jackets.

Murray was named the starter for the contest, but he exited warmups early after suffering some sort of ailment. The nature of his absence remains a bit of a mystery, but it should be cleared up in the near future. Marc-Andre Fleury will replace him between the pipes for Game 1, with Tristan Jarry backing him up.

