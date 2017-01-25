Penguins' Matt Murray: Sees winning streak end against Blues
Murray allowed three goals on 28 shots while his teammates were shut out on the other end in Tuesday's loss to St. Louis.
He'd won four straight, with the last three having been one-goal outings following that wild 8-7 win over Washington on Jan. 16, but Murray and the Penguins were unable to keep the momentum going. That could open the door for Marc-Andre Fleury to sneak into the net Thursday in Boston.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 44 saves in victory versus Bruins•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Will start in goal Sunday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 27 saves in blowout win•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting in goal again Friday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Stands tall to top Habs in Montreal•