Murray allowed three goals on 28 shots while his teammates were shut out on the other end in Tuesday's loss to St. Louis.

He'd won four straight, with the last three having been one-goal outings following that wild 8-7 win over Washington on Jan. 16, but Murray and the Penguins were unable to keep the momentum going. That could open the door for Marc-Andre Fleury to sneak into the net Thursday in Boston.