Penguins' Matt Murray: Set to make Rocky Mountain debut
Murray will start against the Avalanche in Colorado on Thursday, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Murray, who will be making his ninth start in 10 games, has never squared off against the Avs. He was "banged up" during Thursday's morning skate but finished practice. The goalie has seen more than his fair share of collisions in recent games, something to keep an eye on -- especially given his history with concussions.
