Murray made 27 saves in Thursday's 4-1 win over Colorado.

Murray had little trouble holding off the league's least potent offense, especially after being staked to a lead just 4:01 in. He was 3:16 away from his third shutout of the season until Gabriel Landeskog thwarted that effort by connecting on his eighth shot of the night. Things don't get much harder with a trip to Arizona next on tap.