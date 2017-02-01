Murray stopped a two-game losing streak Tuesday, making 27 saves in a 4-2 win over Nashville.

He has started seven straight games for Pittsburgh, an indication he's taken over as the team's top tender. Murray improves to 10-1-1 at PPG Paints Arena, where the Pens will next host Columbus on Friday.

