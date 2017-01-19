Murray saved 19 of 20 shots during Wednesday's win over Montreal.

This was the tidy outing fantasy owners -- and the Penguins -- have become accustomed to from Murray. He had allowed 11 goals on just 61 shots (.820 save percentage and 5.47 GAA) through his prior two games, but beating the Canadiens on the road in a showdown of Eastern Conference powerhouses is an encouraging performance. There might be the odd rough patch going forward, but Murray has proven to be an excellent fantasy asset in all settings in his early career.