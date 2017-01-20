Murray will make his third straight start Friday on the road against the Hurricanes.

Murray's last two starts were two very different kinds of wins -- after allowing a whopping seven goals to the Capitals on Monday, the young goalkeeper came back Wednesday and allowed just one against the Canadiens. What that tells us is that Murray is a very capable goalie, but even on his off days he can sometimes be counted on for a win thanks to the outstanding offense in front of him. He'll try for his third consecutive victory against a surging Carolina team that has won five of its last seven and is averaging 3.50 goals per game in January.