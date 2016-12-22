Murray will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

Murray has been fantastic in the month of December, posting a 6-0-1 record with a superb 1.63 GAA and .947 save percentage over eight appearances. The 22-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a highly unfavorable road matchup with a scorching-hot Blue Jackets team that's averaging 3.80 goals per game at home this season, second in the NHL.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola