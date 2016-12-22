Murray will start between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Blue Jackets.

Murray has been fantastic in the month of December, posting a 6-0-1 record with a superb 1.63 GAA and .947 save percentage over eight appearances. The 22-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a highly unfavorable road matchup with a scorching-hot Blue Jackets team that's averaging 3.80 goals per game at home this season, second in the NHL.