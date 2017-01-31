Penguins' Matt Murray: Starting Tuesday against Nashville
As expected, Murray will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Predators.
Murray was a tad shaky in his final start before the All-Star break, surrendering four goals on 37 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins. The 22-year-old backstop will look to bounce back in a home matchup with a hot Predators team that has won seven of its last 10 games.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Expected to face Predators on Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Allows four goals, drops second straight•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: In goal Thursday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Sees winning streak end against Blues•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Makes 44 saves in victory versus Bruins•