Penguins' Matt Murray: Still out Thursday
Murray (lower body) will not be available against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.
Murray has yet to resume skating which doesn't bode well for his chances to return to the lineup any time soon. Even if the 22-year-old is given the all clear, the is no certainty that he would even get back on the ice as Marc-Andre Fleury appears to have firmly cemented himself as the Pens' No. 1 the rest of the way.
More News
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Unavailable for Game 4•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Watching from sidelines Sunday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Return timetable uncertain•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Ruled out Friday•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Scratched from Game 1 due to lower-body injury•
-
Penguins' Matt Murray: Scratched from Game 1 start Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...