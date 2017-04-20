Murray (lower body) will not be available against the Blue Jackets on Thursday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Murray has yet to resume skating which doesn't bode well for his chances to return to the lineup any time soon. Even if the 22-year-old is given the all clear, the is no certainty that he would even get back on the ice as Marc-Andre Fleury appears to have firmly cemented himself as the Pens' No. 1 the rest of the way.

