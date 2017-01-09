Murray (lower body) practiced with the team Monday.

This is an important step in the recovery process, although coach Mike Sullivan maintained Murray was still considered day-to-day. Given the Pens will likely have one more practice and a game-day skate before their next matchup, the 22-year-old could be available to serve in a backup role Wednesday if he continues to progress. Once he is cleared to play, the team will likely send Tristan Jarry back to the minors rather than carrying three goalies.