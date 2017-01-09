Murray (lower body) practiced with the team Monday.

This is an important step in the recovery process, although coach Mike Sullivan maintained Murray was still considered day-to-day. Given the Pens will likely have one more practice and a game-day skate before their next matchup, the 22-year-old could be available to serve in a backup role Wednesday if he continues to progress. Once he is cleared to play, the team will likely send Tristan Jarry back to the minors rather than carrying three goalies.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola