Murray will defend the cage against St. Louis on Tuesday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has certainly bounced back from his seven-goal shelling, albeit a win, against the Capitals. Since that disastrous outing, the netminder has allowed just one goal in each of his last three appearances, including a 44 save performance versus Boston on Sunday. Given coach Mike Sullivan's past handling of Pittsburgh's two-headed monster, Murray will likely continue to start until he slips up, at which point Marc-Andre Fleury figures to get the next start.