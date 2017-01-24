Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Tuesday
Murray will defend the cage against St. Louis on Tuesday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray has certainly bounced back from his seven-goal shelling, albeit a win, against the Capitals. Since that disastrous outing, the netminder has allowed just one goal in each of his last three appearances, including a 44 save performance versus Boston on Sunday. Given coach Mike Sullivan's past handling of Pittsburgh's two-headed monster, Murray will likely continue to start until he slips up, at which point Marc-Andre Fleury figures to get the next start.
