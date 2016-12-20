Murray will defend the cage against the Rangers on Tuesday, Sam Werner of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray is back in goal after making a short relief appearance for Marc-Andre Fleury on Saturday after the Flower was caught under the chin by a skate blade. The 22-year-old Murray has been outstanding this season, posting a 12-2-1 record that includes a pair of shutouts, a 1.84 GAA and a .938 save percentage. These two clubs always come out firing against one another, so it won't be an easy matchup for the Thunder Bay native, although the Pens have had the Rangers' number of late.