Penguins' Matt Murray: Tending twine Wednesday against Carolina
Murray will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Murray struggled in his last outing, surrendering six goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Columbus. The 22-year-old netminder will look to bounce back in a decent matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 2.61 goals per game this season, 17th in the NHL.
