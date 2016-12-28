Murray will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game against the Hurricanes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray struggled in his last outing, surrendering six goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 7-1 loss to Columbus. The 22-year-old netminder will look to bounce back in a decent matchup with a Hurricanes team that's averaging 2.61 goals per game this season, 17th in the NHL.