Murray (lower body) will remain sidelined against Columbus on Tuesday.

Murray has yet to resume skating with the team, so it appears that his return to action is still a ways off. Even once the young netminder is cleared, he'll almost certainly take a back seat to Marc-Andre Fleury, who has led the Pens to a 3-0 series lead since unexpectedly stepping in after Murray was injured in warmups ahead of Game 1.