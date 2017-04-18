Murray (lower body) will remain sidelined against Columbus on Tuesday.

Murray has yet to resume skating with the team, so it appears that his return to action is still a ways off. Even once the young netminder is cleared, he'll almost certainly take a back seat to Marc-Andre Fleury, who has led the Pens to a 3-0 series lead since unexpectedly stepping in after Murray was injured in warmups ahead of Game 1.

