Murray is week-to-week with a lower-body injury suffered during Wednesday's matchup with Carolina.

Fortunately for fantasy owners, Murray and the Pens will be on their CBA mandated bye week after Saturday's visit from the Canadiens, which should help minimize the number of games the 23-year-old will miss. The netminder has been absolutely fantastic this season as he has logged a 13-3-1 record that includes a pair of shutouts and a 2.18 GAA. As was the case at the beginning of the season, veteran Marc-Andre Fleury should be expected to make the majority of the starts until Murray is cleared to return.