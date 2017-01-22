Murray will tend the twine in Sunday's tilt with Boston.

The 22-year-old has been hot and cold of late, with two games with a save percentage above .950 and two games with a save percentage below .879. The Bruins are an odd team in that they rank second in the league in shots per game, 33.9, but they are 24th in goals per game with 2.45. Murray will need to stop a lot of shots, but it's a task many goalies have been up to this season.