Murray was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate and will be between the pipes Monday against the Capitals, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Murray has fallen back down to earth following a five-game winning streak, going 1-2-1 with a 3.29 GAA and ugly .897 save percentage since Dec. 16. Things won't get any easier against a red-hot Capitals squad that's reeled off nine straight wins and currently sits atop the league with 63 points.