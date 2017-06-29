Penguins' Nick Bonino: Expected to sign elsewhere
Pittsburgh is not expected to retain Bonino (leg) due to his contract demands, Mark Madden of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
With just under $19 million in cap space available, the Pens will likely use the bulk of that money on restricted free agents Justin Schultz and Brian Dumoulin, which wouldn't leave them enough room to match Bonino's $4 million AAV ask. The center may be worth that price tag, given his offensive production (37 points) combined with his contributions on the penalty kill (2:17 of ice time per game). Also one of Pittsburgh's top shot blockers -- he led all forwards with 99 -- Bonino has been instrumental in helping win back-to-back titles and will bring a winning attitude to whatever locker room he ends up in.
