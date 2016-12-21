Bonino picked up a goal and a power-play assist Tuesday in a 7-2 win over the Rangers.

It's been a quiet campaign for Bonino, although he tends to step up his game when the Penguins truly need him. Considering his unimpressive total of 15 points in 33 contests, fantasy owners in most leagues won't find a roster spot for the 26-year-old.

