Bonino was held pointless Wednesday in Montreal and has just one goal in his last 10 games.

On a team with the highest goals-per-game average, Bonino continues to struggle. He has seven goals and 19 points in 44 games. Bonino was dealing with injury early on but he appears to be healthier now. The third-line center does have eight hits and nine blocks in his last three games, so there's a modicum of utility. Bonino closed out 2015-16 with 16 points in 13 games, making him a potential pickup if and when he shows signs of turning his season around.