Maatta (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Hurricanes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Maatta's absence will test the Penguins' depth at defense, but won't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as the Finnish defender's limited offensive upside -- two assists in 35 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most formats. The Penguins should release another update on Maatta's status once he's fit to play.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola