Penguins' Olli Maatta: Out again Wednesday
Maatta (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Hurricanes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Maatta's absence will test the Penguins' depth at defense, but won't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as the Finnish defender's limited offensive upside -- two assists in 35 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most formats. The Penguins should release another update on Maatta's status once he's fit to play.
More News
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Out of lineup Tuesday with cold/flu•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Absent from Tuesday practice•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Still looking for first goal in 2016-17•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Picks up helper in 7-0 blowout over Arizona•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Finds game Saturday•
-
Penguins' Olli Maatta: Given green light Saturday•