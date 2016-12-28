Maatta (illness) won't play Wednesday against the Hurricanes, Dave Molinari of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Maatta's absence will test the Penguins' depth at defense, but won't impact many fantasy owners' lineups, as the Finnish defender's limited offensive upside -- two assists in 35 games this season -- keeps him from being a desirable option in most formats. The Penguins should release another update on Maatta's status once he's fit to play.