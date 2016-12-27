Matta (illness) is under the weather and will remain home during the Penguins' road matchup with the Devils on Tuesday.

Maatta missed Tuesday's morning skate due to the illness so it comes as little surprise that he'll get the night off to recuperate. Penguins' coach Mike Sullivan stated Tuesday that Maatta "wasn't feeling well coming out of the break. We thought he'd be better served resting for today." The 22-year-old blueliner has notched just two points over 35 games this season so his absence is unlikely to be felt by the majority of fantasy owners. The next opportunity for Maatta to return to the lineup will be Wednesday for the second game in a back-to-back with the Devils.