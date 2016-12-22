Maatta has totaled two points -- both assists -- in his first 33 games of the season.

After spending much of the past two seasons on IR with a variety of ailments -- including a pair of shoulder surgeries, the Penguins are looking for Maatta to focus on defense. Despite a slow start in his own end of the rink, he ranks second in short-handed ice time (2:25). The defenseman has also dished out 21 of 44 hits in the last six games as part of a top pairing with Brian Dumoulin. While it appears he's regaining the confidence which made him a promising rookie, his defense-first rebirth makes for an easy fantasy decision to watch his progress from afar -- at least for now.